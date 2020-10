The suspect accused of shooting two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies during an ambush in Compton has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday. Deonte Lee Murray, 36, of Compton, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Sept. 12 attack on the deputies, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.He had already been charged Sept. 17 with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm -- along with gang and gun allegations -- involving a Sept. 1 carjacking in Compton, in which he allegedly shot a man in the leg with a high-powered rifle and stole his black Mercedes-Benz. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and has remained behind bars since his Sept. 15 arrest.District Attorney Jackie Lacey expressed her best wishes to the injured deputies and said, "They became victims of a violent crime for one reason: They were doing their job and they were wearing a badge."Investigators said they believe Murray acted alone in the assault on the deputies.Murray is a convicted felon, according to Wegener. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with an armed-carjacking in Lynwood . At which time, the sheriff's department told FOX 11 that the arrest was not related to the ambush shooting.As the two deputies were being treated at the hospital, condolences came in from all over the world. So did tips. Investigators say they were able to tie the vehicle the suspect fled in to a carjacking two weeks prior.The two deputies were shot on Sept. 12 at the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street.Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect had increased to more than $600,000."We saw the worst of humanity — a cowardly act where a suspect ambushed and shot and attempted to kill two of our deputies," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.Both deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, were released from the hospital earlier this month and are recovering at home. Villanueva says they are doing well and are relieved to hear about the charges. They face further reconstructive surgeries and their recoveries will be a long process, Villanueva added.Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's tip line at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org