Forty-five quakes of magnitude 3.0 have struck Southern California on Wednesday, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.9.Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, founder & chief scientist at her center, saidSeveral swarms of earthquakes occurred near San Andreas.Wednesday evening from around 4:30 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. there has been an M4.4, M4.9, and most currently a M4.2.Jones said they are too far from the San Andreas fault to change the probability of a quake on it."The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near Westmoreland is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas," she tweeted. "It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms. So far largest is M4.4. Too far from the San Andreas to change the probability of a quake on it."