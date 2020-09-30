© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky



"Chaos, interruptions, personal attacks and insults," one outspoken Chinese newspaper editor said of the U.S. presidential debate. An Australian counterpart said it was "swamped" by the "rancor engulfing America."The first debate pitting Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden was not a highlight of political oratory in the eyes of many overseas.Yet interest ran high for its potential impact on what may be the most consequential U.S. election in years, now just over a month away.Observers looked for possible impact on financial markets and currencies, although the reaction was muted overall. Share prices slipped further in Japan and the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen and the euro, while U.S. futures were lower, auguring a weak opening on Wall Street.The greater worry is over how tight the race might be and whether a delay in election results might prove disruptive, said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp."A highly polarized and possibly legally contested U.S. election is just around the corner," Innes said. "With mail-in votes likely to be too high (and potentially questioned), there is a chance that we still will not know the result by Inauguration Day with constitutional chaos ensuing.""Indeed, the overall image of the United States is growing more and more complicated in my eyes," Hu wrote.The editor-at-large of the newspaper The Australian, Paul Kelly, described the debate as aWhile Trump surely energized his base, he "never landed a political knock-out blow," and Biden occasionally faltered but "showed he could fight," he wrote, adding, "America faces a dangerous several weeks."A columnist for the newspaper, Peter Hoysted, called the debate a "shout-athon" and a "verbal shambles" that reflected American political life and the "yawning gap between the left and right."Tim Wilson, a lawmaker in Australia's conservative government, was frustrated by the debate's lack of policy focus.Amanda Wishworth, a lawmaker in Australia's center-left Labor Party, said, "A lot of people would be scratching their heads, especially here from Australia, where, believe it or not, our politics is a little bit more gentle than the U.S. of A."Trump also repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1 million people globally and laid waste to economies in the U.S. and other nations. Trump also said he reduced the threat to the U.S. by banning travel from China, although in fact he only restricted it.A Emirati political scientist, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, wrote on Twitter that he saw the debate as a "tumultuous verbal battle.""How did America reach this level of political decline?" he wrote.