© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Competitors in the Covid-19 vaccine race are publishing clinical protocols in hopes of securing lucrative emergency approval, which Russia's Sputnik V was previously attacked for seeking. This time, however, the media are quiet.Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was excoriated in western media for seeking just such an emergency approval months ago. Ironically, the same publications that have denounced so-called "anti-vaxxers" as "the enemy" and called for locking them up as a public health threat flirted with similar rhetoric to cast doubt on the safety of the Russian shot.The clinical protocols that have been released so far aren't shy about prioritizing speed over safety, either. Pfizer's, for example, includes multiple "interim analyses" - preliminary evaluations meant to show "as quickly as possible amid the devastating pandemic if our vaccine meets the stringent standards set by the FDA."The strategy echoes that used by remdesivir, a high-priced pharmaceutical touted as a coronavirus wonder drug by its manufacturer, Gilead, and US corona czar Anthony Fauci despite a lack of clinical evidence it saves lives. Even USA Today - hardly a pharma-skeptical outlet - questioned the FDA extending its emergency authorization of remdesivir to all hospitalized patients, including children, last month.Meanwhile, Moderna revealed in a filing last month that it stands to make over $8 billion if its own highly-experimental formula gets emergency approval before January. Despite ominous clinical results, the firm had already started churning out millions of doses to ship in July, boasting it sought to make enough "to be able to vaccinate everybody in the US."And AstraZeneca was pressured into releasing its own clinical protocol over the weekend afterThat trial sets a low bar of 50 percent effectiveness, which might smooth its way into emergency approval, but likely won't help put concerned recipients at ease.Russia's Sputnik V continues to undergo post-approval trials and is being distributed to teachers and medical professionals first in advance of a population-wide rollout next year. President Vladimir Putin theatrically offered it to colleagues at a United Nations meeting earlier this month, mentioning he had already fielded some private inquiries.