Blasting New York's "sanctuary city" policies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials announced a felon released by NYPD onwas finally arrested on federal charges and may face deportation.ICE has filed 10 immigration detainers for Jhonny Alejandro Soto-Ubaldo over the past two years, only to see him released as police refused to honor them, the agency announced on Tuesday. Soto-Ubaldo is a Dominican national allegedly in the US illegally.This went on until Soto-Ubaldo was arrested on federal firearms charges earlier this month, and remanded to US Marshals custody. ICE intends to take him into custody after charges against Soto-Ubaldo are sorted out in federal court in the Eastern District of New York.DHS, of which ICE is a part, has since sought to compel New York to enforce federal law, to much resistance from Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.Since October 2019, Decker's office has lodged 7,526 detainers for crimes that include homicide, robbery, assault, sexual assault, and drunk driving. The subjects of those detainers accounted for 17,873 criminal convictions and 6,500 pending criminal charges, ICE said.