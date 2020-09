© Fox News

Twitter censored a segment of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" posted to Tucker Carlson's Twitter account Monday, labeling the clip "potentially sensitive content." In the clip,Carlson comments on the destruction and violence in the United States and the role Democratic donor George Soros plays in funding candidates who do not prosecute those causing the damage.The tweeted clip features Carlson slamming Soros for spending millions of dollars on the campaigns of district attorneys who refuse to be tough on this kind of crime.Carlson previously touched on Soros's role in the lack of prosecution of crimes with Former Army Ranger sniper Ryan Cleckner who claimed that "Democratic mega-donor George Soros and Democratic officials created the circumstances that have allowed a Minneapolis crime wave to bloom."The segment in question also features an interview with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who explains his new initiative cracking down on rioters who throw objects at officers or block traffic with a protest. It also discourages cities from defunding their police departments."What happens in Oregon is they go in, they get their mugshot taken, and then they're right back on the street doing the same thing," DeSantis explained."It's almost like this rioting is like they're threatening to riot more. You're seeing more and more of this. Well okay, if this is something that's coming down the pipe, we're gonna say not in Florida it's not," he added.