Carlson comments on the destruction and violence in the United States and the role Democratic donor George Soros plays in funding candidates who do not prosecute those causing the damage.
Twitter's media policy states "you may not post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile header, or List banner images" and that "media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted," so it remains unclear what about Carlson's segment is "sensitive content."
The tweeted clip features Carlson slamming Soros for spending millions of dollars on the campaigns of district attorneys who refuse to be tough on this kind of crime.
"George Soros realized it's easier to install radical DAs than it is to convince the public to let their own cities burn. Soros has worked hard to elect district attorneys who will nullify laws against rioting and violence by failing to enforce them," Carlson said, explaining that a PAC funded by Soros helped elect the Portland DA Mike Schmidt who has dismissed charges from many of the protestors and rioters in the area.
Carlson previously touched on Soros's role in the lack of prosecution of crimes with Former Army Ranger sniper Ryan Cleckner who claimed that "Democratic mega-donor George Soros and Democratic officials created the circumstances that have allowed a Minneapolis crime wave to bloom."
The segment in question also features an interview with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who explains his new initiative cracking down on rioters who throw objects at officers or block traffic with a protest. It also discourages cities from defunding their police departments.
"What happens in Oregon is they go in, they get their mugshot taken, and then they're right back on the street doing the same thing," DeSantis explained.
"It's almost like this rioting is like they're threatening to riot more. You're seeing more and more of this. Well okay, if this is something that's coming down the pipe, we're gonna say not in Florida it's not," he added.
Jordan Davidson is a staff writer at The Federalist. She graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism.
Note, our governor, at least as re masks and lockdowns, and despite his claim DOES stand with the mob.
R.C.
*IF there is not a significant crime for intentionally blocking roads - which, as we've seen is high risk and dangerous, usually to 'Darwin Awardees' but always to the innocent driver - well we DO need those. (As best I can recall, almost all road-blocking laws in Florida are civil citations, ('obstructing the right of way') which don't even count against your driving,
RC