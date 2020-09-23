© Reuters/Stephen Lam (file photo)



Wayne Dupree was recently invited to the White House to talk to President Trump on messaging to the black community. He was named in Newsmax's top 50 Influential African-American Republicans in 2017, and, in 2016, served as a board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Donald Trump. Before entering politics, he served for eight years in the US Air Force. His website is here: www.waynedupree.com. Follow him on Twitter @WayneDupreeShow

The Democrats have enslaved African Americans and used them as election fodder for decades. But more and more people are seeing through their dirty tricks and their plans that will wreck our country.The welfare state was not a failure for the Democrats. It has achieved everything they wanted up until now. Instead of owning slaves on the plantations, they came up with a plan to deceive blacks.By giving them a few crumbs from birth to death, they also made them dependent on them. So the black vote was assured election after the election, while the ghetto plantations never got better - only worse.Let's go back just a little bit. There was a deliberate element in the planning of the 'Great Society' that assigned the role of the angry mob to blacks, to be used as pawns in any future conflicts, with the results we see.There's something else I'd like to ask you: do you believe there's still a significant difference between Democrats and Republicans? I mean, to me, it looks more like power is in the hands of an anonymous oligarchy made up of hi-tech billionaires, media moguls, bankers connected with the federal reserve, top bureaucrats from government agencies, and corrupt politicians. Some of them are on China's payroll; others sympathize with Islam.Voting is an exercise in futility. The election process is designed to trick the average citizen into believing they have a voice in this country's direction. In reality, politicians are paid professional wordsmiths and corrupt the system to advance their station in life. Our 'public servants' work for their party leadership, and the party leadership works for multinational corporations and international bankers. We are merely tax-paying milk cows and financial debt slaves, with almost no real power.That's why I voted mostly Independent in the past, until President Trump came along.Those who seem unaware of the difference between this president and all those bought entities who preceded him does a disservice to everyone by suggesting it doesn't matter who we vote for. And that includes those down the ticket as well.Since President Trump was not on the approved list of the oligarchy, they didn't want him chosen as the Republican candidate, they didn't want him to win in 2016, and they have since managed to severely restrict his power. The flunkies of this mafia are everywhere, from public schools through the FBI to the Departments of Justice and Defense. Under these circumstances, does it still matter whom you vote for?The Democrats are intent on destroying this country; they are not interested in the two-party system. They are just a 'name' now for the Marxist insurgency.The misdirection and misinformation by the Democrats and their media allies keep the truth buried, because many of our citizens are products of the broken education system, so they do not articulate their needs well. What is unambiguous is that the people hurt the most by the rioting, looting, and brigandry are poor black residents, black businesses, and black seniors, especially those in the 'hood.Ill educated, kept in squalor, beset by crime, and with low expectations, the funds dispensed to them are minimized. And all the while the Democratic National Committee (DNC) blames us conservatives for not giving them opportunities, it is the DNC who neglects them daily. Such is the plight of the ghetto poor. However, the DNC seems to do an excellent job of ignoring them and abusing them simultaneously.But the battle is not yet over. The Dems and the globalists know they're up against more and more people awakening to the reality of their false, 'woke' Marxist ideology and, therefore, they're doubling and tripling down with everything they have. Yet they're running against a clock that won't stop, and they know it. And time is not on their side.