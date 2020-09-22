© Sputnik/Viktor Tolochko



"From my point of view, today there are already sufficient grounds to assert that a multilateral policy ... no longer provides the external conditions we need for the favorable development of Belarus."

With the world turning against Belarus' administration, the country's multilateral foreign policy is no longer in line with its objectives, according to the chairman of Minsk's parliamentary commission on International Affairs.Andrei Savinykh believes thatIn his opinion, Belarus' "top priority" should now be "strengthening political, economic and military relations with Russia, within the framework of the Union State." The MP also noted thatThe Union State Treaty was signed by Russia and Belarus in 1999, but many of its proposals have not been implemented. According to the agreement's text, the nations planned to create a joint parliament, court and cabinet. Since then,According to Valery Belsky, a financial aide to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Union State agreement currently provides 25 percent of its GDP.According to Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country's official policy is "multilateral," and involves "developing relations with all foreign partners," including the European Union, which it calls an "objectively important trade partner."