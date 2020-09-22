© BPBD Kabupaten Sukabumi



Over 1,000 Floods and Landslides Since January 2020

Further flooding has struck in Indonesia, this time in West Java Province along with parts of the capital, Jakarta. Officials report 2 people have died and 20 have been injured.In West Java, heavy rainfall from 20 September caused the Cipeuncit River to break its banks flooding areas of Cicurug District in Sukabumi Regency on 21 September. Flooding was also reported in Parung Kuda and Cidahu Districts in the Regency.Initial assessments suggested at least one house and one vehicle were swept away by the flash floods. Over 300 houses and 10 bridges were damaged. Disaster officials report that 20 people were injured and 210 families displaced. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) later confirmed that 2 people had died in the floods.Meanwhile flooding from 21 September inundated roads across the capital, Jakarta. Flooding was reported in 49 locations in the city, with 104 people displaced.Flooding also occurred in Bogor Regency, West Java, on the same day after the Cianten and Cisakati rivers overflowed in Pamijahan District. Meanwhile in Bogor City heavy rainfall caused the overflow of the Cisadane River in Central Bogor District.