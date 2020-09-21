Yes, snow... in September. Which means it may just be time to pull out your hats, scarves and mittens.
A meteorologist for MétéoMedia, Sophie Colombani, tweeted "Snow this morning on the side of the Réserve faunique des Laurentides" on Saturday, September 19. She also noted that Montreal's temperature dropped to 2 C the previous night.
En attendant l'équinoxe d'automne, des automobilistes ont eu un avant-goût de l'hiver ce matin dans le parc des Laurentides 🙃❄️ #neige #météoqc pic.twitter.com/z8ROKbf5XN— meteomedia (@meteomedia) September 19, 2020
The video above gives you a little taste of what that snow looked like: white and fluffy.
The Weather Network's fall 2020 predictions expect "lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures" for October and November though, so there may still be hope for a more-than-one-week-long fall season in Quebec.