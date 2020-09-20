Marshall University professor Jennifer Mosher

A professor at Marshall University has been suspended by the school after she told a group of students during a virtual lecture that she hopes all of President Trump's supporters contract the coronavirus and die before the November election.

"I've become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die," Professor Jennifer Mosher said. "I'm sorry, but that's so frustrating — just — I don't know what else to do. You can't argue with them, you can't talk sense with them, um, I said to somebody yesterday I hope they all die before the election."


Mosher, who teaches in the school's biology department, was making a reference to recent indoor rallies held by the president, events that have garnered hundreds of attendees with sporadic mask usage.

Many have criticized the Trump campaign for holding the indoor rallies, noting the events violate the administration's coronavirus guidelines which call for social distancing and mask wearing.

Mosher's comments were recorded by a student and posted on social media, sparking backlash online and triggering a statement from the university on Friday.

"Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media," the statement read. "The University does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to [b]elittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation. [T]here will be no further comment on this personnel matter at this time."