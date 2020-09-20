Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday evening sparked some very solemn responses from people of all political stripes.

While generally most would prefer to use the time immediately following the death of a public figure to remember their legacy, the political implications of RBG's death left people on the Right and the Left to speculate about what will happen with the vacant seat left now on the highest court in the nation.

In fact, RBG's death sparked a huge surge in donations on ActBlue.

But some on the Left started promising violence, not just political action.


Others, like podcaster Katie Herzog, hoped for the death of Mitch McConnell:


But even that platitude was nothing compared to the tweet of Reza Aslan, formerly of CNN.


He wasn't being metaphorical, either.


Laura Bassett, a political writer who has written for GQ, The Washington Post, and other publications, also echoed this sentiment.


She then clarified in a now-deleted tweet that she meant "more, bigger, riots."

Others promised to "shut down" the country or Congress should the Senate take up the nomination of a replacement.



It's gonna get ugly, folks.