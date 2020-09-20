Society's Child
Radical left threatens riots, war, and to 'burn it down' if RBG replaced
PJ Media
Sat, 19 Sep 2020 15:58 UTC
While generally most would prefer to use the time immediately following the death of a public figure to remember their legacy, the political implications of RBG's death left people on the Right and the Left to speculate about what will happen with the vacant seat left now on the highest court in the nation.
In fact, RBG's death sparked a huge surge in donations on ActBlue.
But some on the Left started promising violence, not just political action.
Others, like podcaster Katie Herzog, hoped for the death of Mitch McConnell:
But even that platitude was nothing compared to the tweet of Reza Aslan, formerly of CNN.
He wasn't being metaphorical, either.
Laura Bassett, a political writer who has written for GQ, The Washington Post, and other publications, also echoed this sentiment.
She then clarified in a now-deleted tweet that she meant "more, bigger, riots."
Others promised to "shut down" the country or Congress should the Senate take up the nomination of a replacement.
It's gonna get ugly, folks.
Reader Comments
This sort of hyperbole is just as calculated and disingenuous propaganda as you'll find. The point is to totally distort what is happening, which is really just about reshuffling of deck chairs on the Titanic.
While generally most would prefer to use the time immediately following the death of a public figure to remember their legacyYeah her legacy, she served the tribe who put her in her position very well. She particularly excelled at protecting those who abuse children and pedofiles from just punishment. She croaked before she got her life dream of lowering the age of consent or a face lift that worked.
Comment: But aren't they already burning everything down? See also: Caitlin Johnstone: RBG death means two-headed uniparty will threaten Americans with removal of civil rights