Snow has fallen in Talas district.

It fell in the night of September 18, district governor Zamir Sydykov said.

The local authorities and farmers estimate the amount of crops covered by snow.

"Snow has fallen in Taldy-Bulak and Kopuro-Bazar. Herders managed to drive cattle from pastures. Crops remained unharvested however. The rural municipalities are evaluating the caused damage," the governor said.



