Are handshakes oh so slightly unhygienic? Of course, they are. That is the point!That is why a handshake is the greeting of equals. A sign not just of respect, but of a measure of trust, and a sign of equality that is the prerequisite to exploring mutual interest.A handshake established the participants as equal, or as equal enough that they can engage in mutual enterprise, or conspiracy for that matter.It is not despite its faint germ-sharing quality that a handshake rose to become *the* greeting of the modern world, but because of it.Even today something as insignificant as buying a car is inescapably sealed by — sharing a few germs.A handshake establishes so much more than a mutual bow or the moronic "elbow bump" ever could, and is a much better bridge between people and the starting point of every conspiracy.And that is why they want to take it away.There isn't a smoky room where this was decided, but there doesn't need to be one.Humans have been jockeying for position and status long before they knew how to roll cigars.Every human knows already at the primitive, non-vocal social ape level what in this competition is beneficial to him, and what is a threat.(The higher level mainly exists to act as a PR agent for the self-interested ape. As part of that the lower level often deceives the higher level into believing the self-interested action is actually altruistic and good-for-everyone because protestations of innocence and virtue sound more convincing when the PR level actually believes them.)If an opportunity falls in their lap to make headway in this direction they will explore it automatically as would anyone in their position.The career of Jeffrey Epstein demonstrated clearly the depths of baseness the elite will plumb in their rather more elaborate rituals of trust.To say they are not averse to sharing a few germs is an understatement.The people who establish they are "all in this together" by having orgies with groomed 15-year olds on private islands and in front of Mossad cameras would ban your handshake as filthy.Yeah.Maybe there's a different motive here at play.To leave you atomized and less of a threat than ever.Until you're just a battery in the matrix, incapable of resistance and counter-attack.Happy elbow bumping!