The cause of the explosion is being investigated.An explosion hit the town of Nasimshahr in Iran's Tehran province on Friday, killing one person, injuring several others and damaging dozens of cars and buildings, local media reports say."An explosion on Tohid Street, south of Nasimshahr, took place in a battery shop. One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured. Ten cars and 30 buildings were badly damaged as well," state TV reported, according to Reuters.Videos and photos from the scene of the explosion have been shared online.​According to the Director of the Crisis Department in Tehran, as quoted by journalist Zahid Abbas, the explosion was caused by the detonation of batteries at a factory.Nasimshahr is the capital of Baharestan County in Iran's Tehran Province.