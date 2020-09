© Michael Ciaglo



A summary of Denver's Extreme Weather the past week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0C3DOcbt6Z — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 9, 2020

So far, the @GJAirport has received 0.61 inches of rain today. This breaks the old record of 0.49 inches last set in 1929...and the rain won't stop!☔️



Additionally, our current temperature is 42 degrees...which is the record low for September 8th.🥶 #cowx — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) September 8, 2020

A wild week of weather continues to unfold in Colorado that started with 100+ degree temperatures and transitioned into more than a more than a foot of snow in parts of the state.Here's a look at some of the weather records that were set in the Centennial State during this tumultuous time.Denver set a record high temperature of 101 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, the latest 100-degree highs on record to date.Denver also hit 93 degrees on Monday, marking the warmest temperature on record for a day before measurable snow. The previous high was 92 degrees on September 12, 1993.The previous record was 38 days in 2019.. The previous record was a 59-degree plunge in September of 1993.Tuesday also marked the second earliest snowfall on record for the Mile City of Denver. The earliest on record is September 3, 1961. It's also worth noting that this snow shattered Denver's streak of 19 consecutive "snowless" Septembers.Meanwhile, in Grand Junction, rainfall and temperature records were shattered. Reports show that 0.61 inches of rain fell over the airport on Tuesday, snapping the old day-of record of 0.49 inches set in 1929. Temperatures also fell to 42 degrees, which is a record low for September 8th.In the San Luis Valley, temperatures spiked to 86 degrees on Monday in Alamosa to tie a record high for September 7th, which was set in 1933, 1945, and 1959.It was a record-breaking week in Colorado, indeed.