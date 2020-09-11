Here's a look at some of the weather records that were set in the Centennial State during this tumultuous time.
A summary of Denver's Extreme Weather the past week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0C3DOcbt6Z— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 9, 2020
Denver set a record high temperature of 101 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, the latest 100-degree highs on record to date.
Denver also hit 93 degrees on Monday, marking the warmest temperature on record for a day before measurable snow. The previous high was 92 degrees on September 12, 1993.
The snowfall Tuesday also marked the "shortest number of days between a 100-degree day and the first measurable snowfall" in Denver. The previous record was 38 days in 2019.
Tuesday also lined up with the earliest freeze on record for Denver dating back to nearly 60 years.
Denver also recorded lows of 31 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, matching previous record day-of lows that have stood for 58 years.
As the temperature dropped 62 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday, this was the largest two-day drop in Denver's history. The previous record was a 59-degree plunge in September of 1993.
Tuesday also marked the second earliest snowfall on record for the Mile City of Denver. The earliest on record is September 3, 1961. It's also worth noting that this snow shattered Denver's streak of 19 consecutive "snowless" Septembers.
Meanwhile, in Grand Junction, rainfall and temperature records were shattered. Reports show that 0.61 inches of rain fell over the airport on Tuesday, snapping the old day-of record of 0.49 inches set in 1929. Temperatures also fell to 42 degrees, which is a record low for September 8th.
So far, the @GJAirport has received 0.61 inches of rain today. This breaks the old record of 0.49 inches last set in 1929...and the rain won't stop!☔️— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) September 8, 2020
Additionally, our current temperature is 42 degrees...which is the record low for September 8th.🥶 #cowx
In the San Luis Valley, temperatures spiked to 86 degrees on Monday in Alamosa to tie a record high for September 7th, which was set in 1933, 1945, and 1959.
According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Springs also tied a 122-year record low on Tuesday, as temperatures dipped to 32 degrees.
It was a record-breaking week in Colorado, indeed.