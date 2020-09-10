President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates - and immediately went on a Twitter spree of self-congratulation Wednesday.He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an ultra-conservative member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for brokering a deal in which the UAE and Israel agreed to establish diplomatic ties and trade links and allow free travel between their countries for the first time.The decision on who wins is made by the five-member Nobel Prize Committee, which is chosen in line with the make-up of the Norwegian parliament; Tybring-Gjedde's party is not represented on it.That did not stop Trump from boasting on Twitter about the nomination, retweeting supporters and aides, among them Trish Regan, who was fired from Fox News in March after calling coronavirus 'another attempt to impeach the president,' and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter running for a safe Republican district who questioned whether the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon really happened.Tybring-Gjedde, who is a four-term Progress Party member of the Norwegian parliament, said the Trump administration deserved to be honored for its role in the establishment of relations between the UAE and Israel.The peace deal was first announced by the President on August 13, with Trump saying that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the Israeli annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.The deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to Trump as he seeks reelection, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.Officials said on Tuesday that a signing ceremony would be hosted at the White House on September 15, with senior delegations from the two countries in attendance, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.In his nomination letter, Tybring-Gjedde wrote: 'As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.'He also cited the president's 'key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and ... creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.'Tybring-Gjedde also praised Trump for withdrawing U.S. troops from the Middle East.Four U.S. presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize, which is determined by the five-person Nobel Committee, which is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, President Woodrow Wilson in 1920 and President Jimmy Carter in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.The 2021 winner will not be announced until October next year.In 2006, Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Islam-critical filmmaker Ayaan Hirsi Ali for the Nobel Peace Prize. Hirsi Ali did not win the prize.Along with another member of his party, Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the prize in 2018 after the president's Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un. Japan's prime minister Shinzō Abe reportedly did the same, but Trump failed to win.Speaking to Fox News, the Norwegian - who is a member of the country's conservative-leaning populist 'Progress Party' - said he was not nominating Trump to win favor with the president.'The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.'The 2009 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded president Obama for his 'extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people'.The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Obama's promotion of nuclear nonproliferation and a 'new climate' in international relations, pointing to his efforts in reaching out to the Muslim world, but drew mixed reactions in the U.S.Even Obama sounded surprised in his comments following the away, saying: 'To be honest, I do not feel that I deserve to be in the company of so many of the transformative figures who have been honored by this prize, men and women who've inspired me and inspired the entire world through their courageous pursuit of peace.'The nomination comes after Trump's long-term resentment of Obama was detailed by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.He revealed how Trump hired a 'Fauxbama' impersonator of the president to record a video showing the then Apprentice star 'firing' him.Cohen said Trump was motivated by racism and by envy of Obama's academic achievements and oratory.The White House claims Cohen's word cannot be trusted because he was convicted of lying to Congress. Cohen has since said he was directed to lie by Trump.