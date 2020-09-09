The flooding came after stormy weather from 07 to 08 September brought heavy rainfall. Baraki in Algiers Province recorded 63.0 mm of rain in 24 hours to 08 September.
Algeria Civil Protection reported that one person, believed to be a child, died after being swept away by flood waters in the city of Mila.
Elsewhere, 3 people were rescued from a vehicle trapped in a flooded tunnel in the city of Oum El Bouaghi. Civil Protection were also called on to rescue people from several vehicles trapped in flood waters in the city of Batna. Around 800 homes were flooded in Boumerdès and 40 homes in Khenchela.
Flooding also affected the capital, Algiers, and surrounding areas. Roads were inundated, causing severe traffic disruption in at least 5 municipalities, including Sidi Mhamed where 2 buildings partially collapsed.
