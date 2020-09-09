Social Media

Live:🇩🇿

08/09:

Tout va bien en Algérie ce matin.

كل شيء راهو هايل في الجزائر هذا الصباح. pic.twitter.com/q0iGGze2bM — Said Touati (@epsilonov71) September 8, 2020

Les pluies tombées dans la nuit du lundi 7 septembre à Alger ont causé d'importants dégâts.#Algerie #Alger #Inondations pic.twitter.com/AMF7TbIGLe — Observ'Algérie (@ObservAlgerie) September 8, 2020

At least one person died and hundreds of homes damaged after flash flooding in northern Algeria.The flooding came after stormy weather from 07 to 08 September brought heavy rainfall.Elsewhere, 3 people were rescued from a vehicle trapped in a flooded tunnel in the city of Oum El Bouaghi. Civil Protection were also called on to rescue people from several vehicles trapped in flood waters in the city of Batna. Around 800 homes were flooded in Boumerdès and 40 homes in Khenchela.