"I can give you the benefit of the doubt when you're wrong about one or two things, but when you're wrong 100% of the time, consistently, that is not by accident," Merritt says. "They should have come up with something that was in our best interest if they really cared about us."

The Rise of Technocracy

The Lies We've Been Told About COVID-19 Death Risk

Purposeful Conflation of 'Positive Tests' With 'Cases'

It never ever referred to someone who had no symptoms of illness.

The Lies We've Been Told About Mask Wearing

The Quality of Data Is What Matters

Mask Mandates for Peons and the Social Distancing Lie

The Biggest Lie: Lysosomotropic Agents Don't Work

Follow the Money

Lies by Omission and Ultimate Motives

Psychological Manipulation Tools

Isolation techniques — Quarantines, social distancing, isolation from loved ones and solitary confinement

Monopolization of perception — Monopolizing the 24/7 news cycle, censoring dissenting views and creating barren environments by closing bars, gyms and restaurants

Degradation techniques — Berating, shaming people (or even physically attacking) those who refuse to wear masks or social distance, or generally choose freedom over fear

Induced debility — Being forced to stay at home and not be able to exercise or socialize

Threats — Threatening with the removal of your children, prolonged quarantine, closing of your business, fines for noncompliance with mask and social distancing rules, forced vaccination and so on

Demonstrating omnipotence/omniscience — Shutting down the whole world, claiming scientific and medical authority

Enforcing trivial demands — Examples include family members being forced to stand 6 feet apart at the bank even though they arrived together in the same car, having to wear a mask when you walk into a restaurant, even though you can remove it as soon as you sit down, or having to wear a mask when walking alone on the beach

Occasional indulgence — Reopening some stores and restaurants but only at a certain capacity, for example. Part of the coercion plan is that indulgences are always taken away again, though, and they're already saying we may have to shut down the world again this fall

The influence of the World Health Organization and its largest funder, Bill Gates, and his many connections to the drug and vaccine industries, digital economy and digital tracking technologies

The curious similarities between the Gates-funded Event 201 and current world events

The consistent failures to create coronavirus vaccines in the past, as all trials revealed the vaccines caused paradoxical immune enhancement, which made the disease more lethal. You can learn more about this in "Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Explains Well-Known Hazards of Coronvirus Vaccines"

Fauci's conflicts of interest

The Doctors for Disaster Preparednesslecture [below], given August 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, features Dr. Lee Merritt, an orthopedic spinal surgeon with a medical practice in Logan, Iowa.In her presentation, she discusses how geopolitical power can be swayed in the absence of an identifiable army or declared war. She talks about the cognitive dissonance we're currently facing, when what we're told no longer corresponds with known facts or logical thinking.And she reviews how medical technocrats — the so-called medical experts and political leaders who have turned the world upside-down in response to COVID-19 — have been 100% wrong about everything they've been telling us.Merritt credits her understanding of technocracy to reading Patrick Wood's book, "Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation." Wood is also the editor in chief of Technocracy News & Trends. I recently interviewed Wood. His interview is featured in " The Pressing Dangers of Technocracy ."Based on deaths per capita, the death rate for COVID-19 is 0.009%. That means the average person's chance of surviving this disease is 99.991%.As an economic system, technocracy is resource-based. Rather than basing the economic system on pricing mechanisms such as supply and demand, the technocratic system is instead based on energy resources. In a nutshell, under this system, companies would be told what resources they're allowed to use, when, and for what, and consumers would be told what to buy.Former President Obama's implementation of economic fines for those unwilling or unable to purchase health insurance could be viewed as an example of this system, in which you do not have the freedom to choose whether you want to buy a service or not. Your only choices are to purchase that which is mandated, or pay a fine.Evidence of technocratic rule has also become evident during the pandemic. The censoring and manipulation of medical information are part and parcel of the social engineering part of this system.In her lecture, Merritt reviews several lies we've been told by the technocratic elite, starting with the actual risk of death. Based on deaths per capita, the death rate for COVID-19 is 0.009% (709,000 people have died from or with COVID-19 around the world, and the global population is 7.8 billion). That then means the average person's chance of surviving this disease is 99.991%.The area with the highest death rate, New York, has a death per capita rate of 0.17%, yet Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly lauded New York for its excellent COVID response. This is just one example that has caused cognitive dissonance, as praising the area with the highest death rate (even if low overall) as having one of the best responses simply isn't logical.What's more, most of the tests used have no benchmarks, meaning we don't know what the rates of false positives and false negatives are. And, many areas are tacking on extra "cases" when someone tests positive and relays that they've been around other people. Again, "that's fraud," Merritt says.Alongside that quote is a photo of a man's face covered in dust particles after sawing sheetrock wearing a Class II medical earloop facemask, with the caption, "Each particle of sheetrock dust is 10 microns. Coronavirus is 0.125 microns. Any questions?"The coronavirus is nearly 100 times smaller than sheetrock dust. In other words, surgical masks cannot and do not block the coronavirus (or any other virus for that matter). Surgical mask boxes are even printed with the warning that the mask "will not provide any protection against COVID-19 or other viruses," and "does not reduce the risk of contracting any disease or infection."Ditto for medical N95 respirator masks, as they only block particles larger than 0.3 microns. N95 masks are used in hospital settings to protect against tuberculosis, as the TB virus is 3 microns. You must, however, wear the correct size, it must be properly fitted to your face, and you must follow certain procedures when putting it on and removing it to prevent cross contamination.OSHA respirators, used by construction workers and other industries, also screen down to 0.3 microns, but they are equipped with a one-way valve. So, it only screens the air coming in, not the air going out. So, you're in no way protecting others when wearing such a mask.Merritt also discusses a publication in PNAS, "Identifying Airborne Transmission as the Dominant Route for the Spread of COVID-19,"in which the authors purport to support mask wearing by looking at New York City as a model. According to Merritt, she has serious concerns about this study, as it doesn't control for the No. 1 factor that reduces infectivity, namely humidity.She also reviews other publications in the medical literature showing masks do not protect against viral infections — including a May 2020 review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention itself, which I wrote about in " WHO Admits: No Direct Evidence Masks Prevent Viral Infection ." In that review, the CDC concluded that masks did not protect against influenza in non-health care settings.Merritt also cites studies showing there's no difference between surgical masks and medical N95 masks.I've also interviewed Rancourt, who has a Ph.D. in physics, about his findings, which you can find in " Masks Likely Do Not Inhibit Viral Spread ."The suspicion that masks are little more than suppression muzzles also gains strength by the fact that lawmakers are exempting themselves and certain categories of workers from their mask mandates.Two examples given in Merritt's lecture is the D.C. mask mandate, which exempts lawmakers and government employees. In Wisconsin, the Governor has exempted all politicians from the mask order. If masks truly worked, wouldn't these workers be prime candidates for wearing masks everywhere to prevent them from getting ill and dying?The third lie Merritt reviews is the 6-foot social distancing rule. Thirty-four minutes into the lecture, you'll find a fascinating video from a studypublished March 26, 2020, in JAMA Insights, demonstrating the particle emissions occurring when sneezing. In this study, they showed emissions can reach 23 to 27 feet (7 to 8 meters) — a far cry from the 6-foot distance we're told will keep everyone safe.As for what the motive might be for suppressing the use of hydroxychloroquine , despite all the evidence showing it works quite well when used early in the course of treatment, Merritt points to a 2006 studyin the Virology Journal, titled "In Vitro Inhibition of Human Influenza A Virus Replication by Chloroquine."Another paper,"Effects of Chloroquine on Viral Infections: An Old Drug Against Today's Diseases?" published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2003, discussed the potential of chloroquine against a range of viral diseases.Merritt also reviews Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's clinical experience with hydroxychloroquine, which you can read more about in " How a False Hydroxychloroquine Narrative Was Created ." Of course, the media vilified Zelenko rather than applauding his remarkable successes against COVID-19.Even more egregiously, Merritt notes, was the fact that a Baltimore federal prosecutor actually started an investigation into Zelenko based on his statement that hydroxychloroquine is FDA approved. "It is FDA approved," Merritt says. "You don't go back once things are FDA approved to get reapproval for a new indication."There's also the clinical experience of French microbiologist and infectious disease expert Didier Raoult, founder and director of the research hospital Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire Méditerranée Infection,who reportedthat a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin — administered immediately upon diagnosis — led to recovery and "virological cure" in 91.7% of patients.Merritt also reviews the fraudulent science that has been used to suppress hydroxychloroquine use, referring to these studies as "a new level of fake papers." In one instance the authors pulled the data set out of thin air. They made it up.Yet these fraudulent papers were published in The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine, two of the most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals in the world. It's worth asking how that could happen. As noted by Merritt, what we're told and what's borne out by facts simply don't add up:The drug could also eliminate one of the most powerful leverages for geopolitical power that the technocrats have, namely biological terrorism. If we know how to treat and protect ourselves against designer viruses, their ability to keep us in line by keeping us in fear vanishes.Last but not least, Merritt reviews lies of omission — facts that would have saved lives had they been promoted.According to two investigators, John Moynahan and Larry Doyle, Bill Gates negotiated a $100 billion contact tracing contract with Democratic Congressman Bobby L. Rush — who also introduced HR 6666, the COVID-19 TRACE Act — six months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, during an August 2019 meeting in Rwanda, East Africa.The U.S. government has also purchased 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine still under development by Pfizer and BioNTech. As noted by Merritt, we keep seeing how drug companies fund working groups on diseases, and then when the disease breaks out, those same drug companies make billions in profit.Merritt reviews psychiatry professor Albert Biderman's work on psychological manipulation and his "chart of coercion," all of which can be clearly related to the COVID-19 response:Merritt packs a lot of information into her hour-long presentation, so I hope you take the time to view it. Aside from what I've already summarized above, she also reviews: