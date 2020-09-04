Forty-two-year-old travel agent Mumtaz Ahmad had invested his savings in the horticulture sector hoping to make up for the losses suffered in the tourism business for the last one year.Despite buying costly pesticides and employing highly skilled laborers to upkeep his apple orchards, he is struggling to reach a breakeven point as the inclement weather and disease coupled have hit the horticulture sector badly"This year, the scab has hit the apple crop. Even the production, which was expected to reach an all-time high has halved now.For the second year in a row, farmers are staring at huge losses given the disease and drop in production due to substandard pesticides.After tourism failure, people had pinned hopes on horticulture and agriculture. However, the horticulture sector too has failed this year and with the result, the growers are on the verge of bankruptcy."Horticulture is in doldrums and growers have gone bankrupt because of last year's lockdown.Of the remaining 50 percent, the 'C' grade apple is almost 30 percent," President North Kashmir Apple Growers Association, Fayaz Ahmad Malik told The Kashmir Monitor.Horticulture is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy. It contributes about 8 percent to the GDP of Jammu and Kashmir. Official figures reveal that seven lakh families are directly or indirectly involved and dependent on the horticulture industry."We would get a good number of dealers from Bangladesh and other states last year. This year, they have given Mandi amiss. Due to the lockdown, spurious pesticides flooded the valley markets which failed to control scab," said Malik.Parmipora Fruit Mandi Srinagar too is witnessing a slump. The export of apples has declined by more than 300 percent this year so far."Against 400 trucks, only 150 leave for New Delhi and Amritsar. Last year's losses have immensely hit the dealers who couldn't buy more apples this season.