The actor had stated on Twitter that he was not suicidal and the death came after he accused Hollywood heavyweights of pedophilia sparking conspiracy theories, MovieWeb reported at the time.
Isaac Kappy is a name that has been floating around internet forums for the last few weeks after he accused actor Seth Green, amongst others, of being part of an underground Hollywood pedophilia ring, though he has since provided zero evidence to back up his claims. Over the past few days, he has been ramping up his social media posts to continue and accuse Green of being a child abuser, along with some big name Hollywood stars, some of which are just too unbelievable, including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert, Bill Clinton, and Claire Grant. However, the tables have turned on Kappy, who is reportedly now under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly choking Paris Jackson at a party, threatening gun violence on social media, and harassing Green and his wife.
Isaac Kappy, who is best known for his bit part in 2011's Thor as the pet store clerk, has been posting on 4Chan a lot over the last few weeks, trying to bring down Hollywood pedophiles with a heavy focus on Seth Green, who used to be a former friend of Kappy. Kappy claims he was at a party with Paris Jackson when a random child came up, asking for Green, which Kappy found highly suspicious. Isaac goes onto claim that while he was at Green's house, after a game night party, Green showed off a hidden room, with the Robot Chicken creator reportedly cackling, "this is where we keep the children!" In a sinister voice. Inside the hidden room was a bed and dim lightening.The allegations he made were further covered by SMObserved in 2018 where Kappy was portrayed as being insane and rambling.
Isaac Kappy's personal issues seem perhaps more acute than Spielberg's, based on his performance in the video. It is train of thought, stream of consciousness, skipping from celebrity to celebrity. Kappy includes everyone from Tom Hanks to Michael Jackson "who hated Spielberg!" he says.But the allegations against Spielberg were also made by the actor who played the dad of Marty McFly in "Back To The Future," Crispin Glover.
"This is what's sad about this. A lot of people are born into it," he says, meaning a broad Hollywood pedophile culture. Kappy also says "Jimmy Saville is a rapist, Claire Bronfman is guilty of abuse."
He accuses the Rothschilds of "cannibalism." Kappy says that Mark Thompson, "who runs the New York Times, ran the BBC for years, and they let him run rampant for years." He regards Pizzagate as having been proven and documented.
"The situation had to punch me in the face before I realized I was in the middle of some crazy f@cking shit," says Kappy, who does not appear to actually say he had inappropriate relations with Spielberg. He challenges the Director to sue him. "Let's do discovery," Kappy says.
Isaac Kappy is an actor and writer, known for Thor (2011), Fanboys (2009) and Terminator Salvation (2009). In Thor he played "Pet Store Clerk," perhaps not the film's most memorable role.
""Does Steven Spielberg focus much of his fantasy life on young people? Did he portray children wallowing in sewers filled with fecal matter in Schindler's List? Did he use children to finger paint an adult in Hook? Does he collect the illustrations of Norman Rockwell, such as the one showing a young boy in his underwear examined by a doctor?
"Was Steven Spielberg very friendly with Michael Jackson? Do Michael Jackson and Steven Spielberg share similar opinions about the sexuality of young boys?" Glover wrote in 2013.
And now Kappy has been found dead after apparently pushing himself off a bridge and into the path of an oncoming truck, The New York Daily News reported.
Actor Isaac Kappy, who appeared in films such as "Thor" and "Terminator Salvation," has died in Arizona in what authorities say appears to be a suicide.The suicide came after Kappy wrote a lengthy and cryptic Instagram mea culpa apologizing for everything that he has done.
Kappy, who was 42, "forced himself off" a bridge early Monday, an official with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
"He was then struck by a passing car," the official said.
Kappy died at the scene. A pair of witnesses say they tried to restrain the actor to no avail.
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety told The News on Wednesday, "With the preliminary information we have, yes, it appears to be a suicide."
"Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened MANY years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. It is a testament to my utter arrogance that these revelations had not come sooner," Kappy wrote in part. "You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life. I have sold drugs. I have tax delinquencies. I have debts. I have abused my body with cigarettes, drugs and alcohol. I have been abusive to people WHO LOVED ME, including my FAMILY."
He said that he "committed an act so flippantly, without thought, that will become synonymous with short-sightedness and petty, vile greed."
"To the MANY people I have acted abusively towards, I am very, very sorry," he said. "To my former friends I have used and betrayed, I am sorry. To those I have deceived, I am sorry, although I must say, in my SHEER ARROGANCE, I did not even realize that I had been a bad actor all along."
"I have been lacking in gratitude, humility, honor, service, and proper care for others. I have not honored the light of God within. This lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you," he said. "I will be using the remainder of my time on earth to atone for my transgressions, and to seek the light within, in others and myself."
Comment: Kappy's cryptic Instagram post (apparently from a dummy account):
Note the reference, "To the Q movement I am so sorry I have brought shame upon the greatest military operation of all time." He also apologizes to Jesus and Donald Trump, saying "I have told people in the Trump administration that I am willing to admit my many crimes in a public setting, and committed to execution, in a public setting. A nation cannot suffer its traitors, and I am no exception."
The ravings of a madman with delusions of grandeur? Or a slightly off-balance character with some truth in what he says, and who he accuses?