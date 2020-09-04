Puppet Masters
Blowback: Protesters hang blow-dryers & hair curlers in tree near Nancy Pelosi's home, demanding same freedom
RT
Thu, 03 Sep 2020 02:25 UTC
A crowd was seen outside Pelosi's San Francisco home on Thursday, protesting after the Democrat was spotted getting her hair done at a salon shuttered under coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.
Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators - described by a local reporter as "angry salon customers" - hanging blow-dryers and hair curlers from a tree near Pelosi's home, as well as a number of impromptu speeches delivered by protesters, who blasted the Speaker's Monday salon visit as hypocritical and demanded she "get back to work."
"I just want to say one thing to Nancy Pelosi: Get out of the salon and get back to work and pass a Covid relief bill in Washington," one protester said through a megaphone, drawing cheers from the crowd. "Work with the Republicans, work with the Democrats, work with the Independents, we don't care. Get the job done."
Protesters also voiced outrage over continued business closures in San Francisco amid the Covid-19 crisis, one saying: "We cannot work, we want to work. We want our hair done, we want our nails done. We want to socialize, we want freedom!"
Pelosi's salon appointment kicked off a rash of controversy this week, with critics pointing to the Speaker's staunch support for lockdowns despite ignoring the rules herself. Pelosi has rejected the criticism and refused to apologize while insisting she was "set up" by the owner of the salon, claiming she was led to believe the appointment would not violate Covid-19 restrictions.
Earlier on Thursday, Pelosi's hair stylist backed up the Speaker's story, saying the owner of the salon indeed misled her, and that a "set up" was the goal all along. The business owner, Erica Kious, who rented space in her establishment to Pelosi's stylist, says she was only informed of the appointment the night prior and was unable to stop it, denying the allegations of a frame-up.
Kious has since been forced to relocate her business after receiving "many death threats,"according to a GoFundMe set up for her benefit by Amy Tarkanian, the wife of former Nevada State Senator Danny Tarkanian.
