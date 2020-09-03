© Steven Lomas



A dead whale has washed up on a South Shields beach, with the coastguard urging members of the public not to approach it.The marine mammal, which is believed to be a minke whale, washed up on Sandhaven Beach, close to the pier, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, September 1.It is believed the whale was dead before it washed up on the beach and an expert opinion is pending to see whether an autopsy will be carried out.Steven Lomas, who pictured the whale, estimates the it could be longer than 12ft and says the coastguard were urging the public to stay back.A coastguard spokesman said: "The whale washed up onto the beach and we have sent pictures to our Receiver Of Wrecks for an assessment and they will advise if they want to carry out an autopsy."It is believe the council is looking to move the whale this evening.