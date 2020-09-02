Val d-Isere reports snow falling at 2,500m and above with 5cm at 2,600m.
Here's the wintery scene at the Col de l' Iseran.
#valdisere Il neige au Col de l'Iseran. La route est au noir. Chasses-neige passés. Bcp de vent et froid. Limite pluie neige vers 2500 à midi pic.twitter.com/pHm5RT5iGs— Radio Val d'Isère (@radiovaldisere) August 30, 2020
The weather though has closed some of the lifts and limited summer activities.
"The Borsat chairlift will remain closed for the day," said Radio Val d'Isere.
"The Tc de Solaise and the Olympique cable car will be open but only for pedestrians. No access by ski lifts for mountain bikes on the area today because of the weather."
And its' been falling in nearby Val Thorens in Les3Vallees:
[En direct] Hiver : période de l'année arrivant JUSTE après l'été. Ou pendant l'été. 😅 ☃️ J-83 pic.twitter.com/k0kubQVg6d— ❄️ Val Thorens ❄️ (@Val_Tho) August 30, 2020
Two days ago it was a summer scene in the highest resort in the Alps.
With all things being OK on the covid-19 front PlanetSKI, once again, plans to be there for its opening weekend as the winter of 2020/21 gets underway.
We've been going for many years.
Skiing is currently in offer in Cervinia in the Aosta Valley Italy on the glacier it shares with Zermatt.
There has been a dusting at altitude and (continuing with the cow theme in our photographs) here is what it looked like ahead of the storm.
Refugio Cap de Llauset (2425 m, #Montanuy, Parque Natural Posets-Maladeta, #Ribagorza, #Huesca, #Pirineos Aragoneses) hoy. 📹 Instagram Refugio Cap de Llauset. @meteodelnorte @AEMET_Aragon pic.twitter.com/iRRVNJ42y2— Iberia Meteo y Naturaleza (@iberiameteo) August 29, 2020
In Andorra the snow level is at 2,200m and more snow is forecast this afternoon and into Sunday night.
Comment: An image on social media after the snowfall cleared the Alps: