The activists purportedly occupied portions of Cal Anderson Park to help provide resources for homeless residents.
But during a sweep Monday morning, Seattle police found scores of weapons, including a machete, hatchet, homemade spike strips, an unexploded mortar, and well over a dozen makeshift shields.
Antifa's weapons cache found at Seattle park
Cal Anderson Park has become a staging ground for Antifa and other agitators for their near-nightly assaults on the East Precinct in Capitol Hill. And while there was some low-level outreach by activists for the homeless, criminal Antifa and other agitators were actually using the space to help store weapons they could have used to hurt or kill police officers.
Dozens of black bloc criminal activists routinely stage attacks on the precinct, last week using quick-dry cement to seal closed a door while setting the building on fire.
On Monday night, a mob gathered around the newly-fortified police station to lob items at the building, including a Molotov Cocktail. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Delusional reaction
Despite the on-going violence, activists still claim everything is peaceful.
Socialist Chase Cross, former first Vice Chair of the 37th Legislative Democrats, decried the SPD claim of a found weapons cache. Indeed, he called it propaganda.
Cross argues the weapons would be used by the homeless people camping in tents because who among us doesn't bring homemade spike strips and mortars to live in a park? And why wouldn't we store dozens of homemade shields, coincidentally also seen at Antifa riots, in our tents?
According to the SPD: "Officers removed the items from the tent and placed them into evidence. No arrests have been made in this investigation at this time, but the investigation is ongoing."
