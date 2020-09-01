Even though we'll creep back up into the 90s by Labor Day weekend, we're enjoying the cold front that's starting off the week with high temps in the 70s. While fall isn't quite here just yet, for Colorado's highest peaks, the first dusting of snow has arrived.
On Saturday, August 29, Aspen Snowmass shared that it had its first snow on the high peaks. According to CBS4 Denver, closer to us in Northern Colorado, 'A few Coloradans have also reported snow high up on Trail Ridge Road as well.'
August 29. Mark it down - FIRST SNOW on the high peaks this morning and some much needed rain in the valley. Who else is stoked?! @jswansonphoto couldn't sit still. pic.twitter.com/qr3LJaOOd7— Aspen Snowmass (@AspenSnowmass) August 29, 2020
On Monday night, even more flurries may hit the higher elevations, KDVR reported, saying that 'high country snow is possible Monday night above 11,000 feet in the Elk Mountains and San Juan range.'
'You might see snow in your headlights if you drive up I-70 before dawn Tuesday morning... no accumulation is expected,' KDVR said.
Typically, we don't see snow on the Front Range until October — at the earliest.