© WYDOT

© NWS in Riverton

A cold front has brought some late summer snow to Wyoming.Wyoming Department of Transportation web cameras along WYO 22 over Teton Pass show snow falling on Monday afternoon with some accumulation along the side of the highway."Take precautions to protect any vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures."Temperatures are expected to climb back up starting Tuesday and through the week. A high of 78 is forecast in Casper Tuesday, climbing into the 80s and 90s later in the week.