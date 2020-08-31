mid Atlantic ridge quake
Date & time: Sunday, 30 August 2020 21:20 UTC
Magnitude: 6.5
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 0.76°N / 29.9°W (international territory)
Primary data source: GFZ
Estimated released energy: 3.5 x 1014 joules (98.6 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 84802 tons of TNT or 5.3 atomic bombs!)