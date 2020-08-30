Earth Changes
Rains, floods leave dozens dead in Pakistan as unprecedented rainfall hits the country
The Nation (Pakistan)
Sat, 29 Aug 2020 08:45 UTC
In Karachi 19 more people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents on Friday, bringing the total number of causalities in the port city up to 50. Nearly all major roads of the city, including I.I.Chungrigar Road, University Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal remained underwater, hampering routine life in the provincial capital.
Nine more people lose their lives in Punjab and at least six were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as unprecedented rainfall across the country has continued to cause devastation in all provinces.
In Kot Radha Kishan, five people were killed as a roof of a house collapsed in Bhotan Poroman area, said rescue sources. The bodies were retrieved from the debris and were shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.
A second roof collapse incident was reported in Gujranwala after heavy downpour. Rescue sources said two children lost their lives in Tehsil Wazirabad the roof caved in.
Meanwhile, two people died and three to four were trapped under the debris after a roof of a house situated at Lahore's Bandar Road collapsed. Rescue teams reached the spot and carrying relief activities to recover the bodies and the injured.
In KP at least 16 persons were killed and 18 others were injured when heavy rain and flash flood washed away makeshift houses in Madian area of Swat and and Kalash area of Chitral in midnight Thursday and Friday.
Police said search for six more people, who went missing in the flood, is continuing. As a result of the flash flood, four bridges, a mosque and two schools were also washed away. Police and Rescue 1122 teams are continuing rescue activities in the affected areas.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and damages in floods in Shagram and Terat nullahs.
The Chief Minister directed the rescue authorities to accelerate rescue activities and search the missing people. He said the affected people must be provided food and other needed items on priority basis and temporary shelter must be arranged for them. He said the provincial government will extend every possible help to the affected people during this difficult time.
Meanwhile flash floods in Chitral after heavy rain have damaged bridges and roads. A concrete bridge in the Reshan area was washed away in flood after which the only road leading to Upper Chitral was disconnected with the rest of the country.
The road leading to Peshawar is also closed for all kinds of traffic at three points from Lowari Tunnel to Baradam. Land sliding on roads from mountains is also continuing due to flood.
High-level flood has also been recorded in Gul Nullah in Chitral Town. Officials said flood has also caused damages in Rambor village of Kalash valley. Four houses and a road have been damaged in the village.
Flood has caused damages in Booni, Charoon, Zeit, Reshan and Brep areas of Upper Chitral and Janjeriat Koh, Sheshi Koh, Arsun, Barnas, Bradam, Ishriat and Rambor areas of Lower Chitral.
Seven people Friday drowned in a Nullah at village Sazeen of Upper Kohistan when a flash flood destroyed 17 houses and a mosque in the area.
Sources said continuous torrential rain all over Hazara division triggered flash flood which destroyed dozens of houses, roads and thoroughfares and land sliding also blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) at several places from Mansehra to Kohistan districts.