10 more die in Karachi, Punjab reports 13 deaths, KP 16In Kot Radha Kishan, five people were killed as a roof of a house collapsed in Bhotan Poroman area, said rescue sources. The bodies were retrieved from the debris and were shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.A second roof collapse incident was reported in Gujranwala after heavy downpour. Rescue sources said two children lost their lives in Tehsil Wazirabad the roof caved in.Meanwhile, two people died and three to four were trapped under the debris after a roof of a house situated at Lahore's Bandar Road collapsed. Rescue teams reached the spot and carrying relief activities to recover the bodies and the injured.Local sources said flood water entered in houses in Shagram and Terat where six persons have been killed and 16 others have been missing. Police said four bodies have been retrieved so far and 12 other people have been recovered in injured condition. The injured persons, including women and children, have been shifted to hospital.Police said search for six more people, who went missing in the flood, is continuing. As a result of the flash flood, four bridges, a mosque and two schools were also washed away. Police and Rescue 1122 teams are continuing rescue activities in the affected areas.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and damages in floods in Shagram and Terat nullahs.The Chief Minister directed the rescue authorities to accelerate rescue activities and search the missing people. He said the affected people must be provided food and other needed items on priority basis and temporary shelter must be arranged for them. He said the provincial government will extend every possible help to the affected people during this difficult time.The road leading to Peshawar is also closed for all kinds of traffic at three points from Lowari Tunnel to Baradam. Land sliding on roads from mountains is also continuing due to flood.High-level flood has also been recorded in Gul Nullah in Chitral Town. Officials said flood has also caused damages in Rambor village of Kalash valley. Four houses and a road have been damaged in the village.Flood has caused damages in Booni, Charoon, Zeit, Reshan and Brep areas of Upper Chitral and Janjeriat Koh, Sheshi Koh, Arsun, Barnas, Bradam, Ishriat and Rambor areas of Lower Chitral.and land sliding also blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) at several places from Mansehra to Kohistan districts.