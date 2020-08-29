Floodwater has inundated a village at Louhajang upazila in Munshiganj, making access to food and safe water extremely difficult for the villagers. The photo was taken on Thursday, July 23, 2020
© Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
A total of 251 people have died due to excessive flooding in 33 districts across Bangladesh till now.

Health Emergency Operation Center and the Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the figure in a media statement on Friday, reports Bangla Tribune.

After analysing the control room data from the last two months, it appears that most of the deaths were caused by drowning.


According to the media statement, as many as 269 upazilas in 33 districts have been inundated in floodwater across the country.

Of the deceased, 210 people died from drowning, 25 from snake bites, 13 from lightning, one from diarrhoea, and two from other injuries.

A total of 68,923 people have suffered from diarrhoea, skin diseases, eye inflammation, snake bites, drowning, and other flood-related causes in the 33 districts.

Among them, 23,718 people had diarrhoea.