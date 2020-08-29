© Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune



Health Emergency Operation Center and the Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the figure in a media statement on Friday, reports Bangla Tribune.After analysing the control room data from the last two months, it appears that most of the deaths were caused by drowning.According to the media statement, as many as 269 upazilas in 33 districts have been inundated in floodwater across the country.Of the deceased, 210 people died from drowning, 25 from snake bites, 13 from lightning, one from diarrhoea, and two from other injuries.