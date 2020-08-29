© AFP



Update 28 August 2020:

Social Media

Alerte rouge Inondations : Fleuve Niger - Niamey

Remontée rapide du niveau des eaux suite aux faibles 🌧️ reçues cette nuit sur les sous bassins amont.

La côte du fleuve à Niamey de H=6⃣6⃣0⃣ cm hier, est passée ce matin 7h00 à H=6⃣6⃣9⃣cm et à 10h00 à H=6⃣7⃣2⃣ cm. Vigilance 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PtwDV7pSUs — Centre Régional AGRHYMET (@AgrhymetInfos) August 27, 2020

Original Report 27 August 2020:

Social Media

Vigilance et prudence à #Niamey. 1er pont fermé suite à la montée des eaux. Depuis ce matin, des camions s'activent à déposer de la laterite le long de la route. Le risque de débordement est reel donc ⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/qNgJcZPiUH — Inna KARANTA (@INNAKARANTA) August 24, 2020

Au #Niger, le 2ème pont de #Niamey est aussi sous menace



À y voir de prêt ces images, le 2ème pont de #Niamey est aussi sous menace de la montée des eaux. Il est utile que les autorités prennent des dispositions urgentes afin de faire face à cette situation. pic.twitter.com/mjjnxaOcB7 — Mamane Kaka Touda, (@ToudaKaka) August 24, 2020

Red Cross Society of Niger (RCSN) reported that as many as 868 houses were destroyed by flooding of the Niger river in Niamay that began 23 August.A total of 2,283 households (approximately 15,981 people) have been affected with many of them displaced and taking refuge in local schools or host families. One fatality was reported.According to UNOCHA report of 10 August 2020,in 8 regions of Niger - Agadez, Diffa, Dosso, Maradi, Niamy, Tahoua, Tillaberi and Zinder -According to Niger's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, as of 24 August, 226,563 people from 24,259 households were affected and 19,234 houses destroyed.Wide areas of Niamey, the capital of Niger, are under water after the Niger river broke its banks on 23 August 2020.Levels of the Niger River have been high for some time. On 08 August, levels in the city stood at 5.8 metres, approaching Orange alert level (level 3 of 4).Since then levels have increased by almost 1 metre and as of 26 August, stood at 6.68 metres, with flooding reported in southern parts of the city and also in Kirkissoye district. Reports said some areas were under 1.5 metres of water.Niger Prime Minister Brigi Rafini visited some of the affected areas on 24 August. Homes, crops and roads have been damaged. Damage assessments are ongoing and as yet there are no figures regarding numbers affected or displaced.Flooding has affected other parts of the country since late July. On 07 August the government said 19 people had died and over 50,000 were affected.