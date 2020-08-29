People carry their belongings while walking in a street flooded by the waters from the Niger river that flooded in the Kirkissoye neighbourhood in Niamey on August 27, 2020.
Update 28 August 2020:

Red Cross Society of Niger (RCSN) reported that as many as 868 houses were destroyed by flooding of the Niger river in Niamay that began 23 August.

A total of 2,283 households (approximately 15,981 people) have been affected with many of them displaced and taking refuge in local schools or host families. One fatality was reported.

The Niger river at Niamey reached 6.69 metres on 28 August 2020. Danger mark here is 6.2 metres and the previous record high was 6.4 metres.


Levels of the Niger river at Niamey, August 2020.
According to UNOCHA report of 10 August 2020, since June, more than 88,000 people have been affected by floods in 8 regions of Niger - Agadez, Diffa, Dosso, Maradi, Niamy, Tahoua, Tillaberi and Zinder - with 33 deaths and 9,568 houses collapsed.

According to Niger's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, as of 24 August, 226,563 people from 24,259 households were affected and 19,234 houses destroyed.

Original Report 27 August 2020:

Wide areas of Niamey, the capital of Niger, are under water after the Niger river broke its banks on 23 August 2020.

Levels of the Niger River have been high for some time. On 08 August, levels in the city stood at 5.8 metres, approaching Orange alert level (level 3 of 4).

Since then levels have increased by almost 1 metre and as of 26 August, stood at 6.68 metres, with flooding reported in southern parts of the city and also in Kirkissoye district. Reports said some areas were under 1.5 metres of water.

Niger Prime Minister Brigi Rafini visited some of the affected areas on 24 August. Homes, crops and roads have been damaged. Damage assessments are ongoing and as yet there are no figures regarding numbers affected or displaced.

Flooding has affected other parts of the country since late July. On 07 August the government said 19 people had died and over 50,000 were affected.

