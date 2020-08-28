Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 10 children in remote Uganda town
Rodney Muhumuza
The San Diego Union-Tribune
Fri, 28 Aug 2020 09:58 UTC
The children, whose ages ranged from 9 to 16, were sheltering from the rain in a grass-thatched house when the lightning struck Thursday evening. They had been playing soccer in a nearby field, said Josephine Angucia, police spokeswoman in Uganda's West Nile region.
Four other children were injured, she said.
Deadly lightning is commonly reported in the East African country during the wet seasons.
In some cases, children have been struck while in their classrooms. Many classroom blocks, especially in rural areas, are not equipped with lightning diverters.
Source: AP
Recent Comments
The smarter the phone, the dumber the people.
A little education might save some lives. Most lightning victims do not die from a direct strike, but from the electrocution. The voltage gradient...
While their personality traits are not the motive of scientific investigation, the corrupt billionaires who are behind the corona lockdown are...
I think it’s time to start printing our own currency, kick the Fed to the curb and set up Nuremberg like show trials for international bankers...
fine if trump pardons ---but terrible for mean bitter idiots
Most lightning victims do not die from a direct strike, but from the electrocution. The voltage gradient of the ground around the impact point can reach several dozens of kilovolts per meter. "Bridging" such points will make the current flow through your body. Keep the feets close together, don't touch anything else, wait 'till it's over - and pray the bolt doesn't hit you directly ...