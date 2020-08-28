© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson

Psychology: Empirical Studies

"COVID-19 pandemic over time: Do antisocial traits matter?"

"Empathy" versus "Anti-social Traits"

"..the relationships between antisocial traits and compliance with COVID-19 containment measures. The sample consisted of 1578 Brazilian adults aged 18-73 years ... and a questionnaire about compliance with containment measures.



Latent profile analyses indicated a 2-profile solution: the antisocial pattern profile which presented higher scores in Callousness, Deceitfulness, Hostility, Impulsivity, Irresponsibility, Manipulativeness, and Risk-taking, as well as lower scores in Affective resonance;



and the empathy pattern profile which presented higher scores in Affective resonance ...



The antisocial and empathy groups showed significant differences. ... Our findings indicated that antisocial traits, especially lower levels of empathy and higher levels of Callousness, Deceitfulness, and Risk-taking, are directly associated with lower compliance with containment measures. These traits explain, at least partially, the reason why people continue not adhering to the containment measures even with increasing numbers of cases and deaths. (emphasis added)

"Do you think it is necessary to avoid approaching people as much as possible until the coronavirus situation is controlled?" (social distancing),

"Do you think it is necessary to wash your hands and/or use alcohol gel as many times a day until the coronavirus situation is controlled?" (hygiene),

"Do you think it is necessary to use facemask (that protects nose and mouth) in Brazil?" (facemask).

Yes/No Categorization

Answer Yes to these Three Questions: you are categorized as having "Empathy" (i.e. the ability to understand and share the feelings of others).

Answer No to all Three Questions: you are categorized (according to the study) as having "higher levels of Callousness, Deceitfulness, Hostility, Impulsivity, Irresponsibility, Manipulativeness, and Risk-taking" (as quoted above).

"the relationships between the Dark Triad traits (i.e., psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and narcissism) and collective narcissism (i.e., agentic and communal) ... Participants characterized by the Dark Triad traits engaged less in prevention ... The results point to the utility of health beliefs in predicting behaviors during the pandemic, explaining (at least in part) problematic behaviors associated with the dark personalities (i.e., Dark Triad, collective narcissism). ...



The traits, such as the Dark Triad (i.e., narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy) and collective narcissism ... may have implications for how one copes with the virus... For example, individuals characterized by the Dark Triad traits may be less likely to follow governmentally-enforced restrictions related to COVID-19

And here is the Methodology

We measured the Dark Triad traits (Wave 2) ... [also with reference to] the Dark Triad Dirty Dozen scale (Jonason & Webster, 2010). The scale consists of four items assessing individual differences in psychopathy (e.g., "I tend to lack remorse"), narcissism (e.g., "I tend to seek prestige or status"), and Machiavellianism (e.g., "I tend to manipulate others to get my way"). Participants indicated their agreement with each item (1 = strongly disagree, 5 = strongly agree). We averaged responses to create indices of each trait.

We advanced the scope of the model by illustrating the relevance of dark personality traits in predicting both adaptive and maladaptive behaviors in response to the pandemic by person-focused (i.e., the Dark Triad traits) and group-focused (i.e., collective narcissism) personality traits." The read the full report click here emphasis added)

Psychology is being used in a pernicious way to provide legitimacy to a Police State with a mandate to "go after" those who allegedly have Dark Triad "malevolent personality disorders".

"In contrast to the Spanish Inquisition, the contemporary inquisitorial system has almost unlimited capabilities of spying on and categorizing individuals.



People are tagged and labeled, their emails, telephones and faxes are monitored, detailed personal data is entered into giant Big Brother data banks. Once this cataloging has been completed, people are locked into watertight compartments. Their profiles are established and entered into a computerized system.



Law enforcement is systematic. The witch hunt is not only directed against presumed "terrorists" through ethnic profiling, etc., the various human rights, affirmative action, antiwar cohorts are themselves the object of the anti-terrorist legislation and so on.



Needless to say, converting or recanting by antiwar heretics is not permitted.



Meanwhile war criminals occupy positions of authority. The citizenry is galvanized into supporting rulers, "committed to their safety and well-being", "who are going after the bad guys." (Michel Chossudovsky, The Spanish Inquisition, "Made in America", Global Research, December 2004)

Concluding remarks

These empirical psychology studies are meant to be used against citizens who are opposed to the instructions of their respective governments.