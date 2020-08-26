A video of a weather phenomenon posted online is raising some eyebrows.The video shows a tornado-like tube between the ocean and the clouds near Bay St. George.Environment Canada Meteorologist David Neal says there is a good chance it was a water spout.Neal says it is essentially a tornado that forms over the water and it is associated with thunderstorms.He says they are not overly common but conditions can exist anytime there is a line of thunderstorms across the offshore.