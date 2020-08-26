The video shows a tornado-like tube between the ocean and the clouds near Bay St. George.
Environment Canada Meteorologist David Neal says there is a good chance it was a water spout.
Neal says it is essentially a tornado that forms over the water and it is associated with thunderstorms.
He says they are not overly common but conditions can exist anytime there is a line of thunderstorms across the offshore.
This waterspout was just reported near Port Harmon Stephenville NL.— Andrew S (@AndrewNL) August 24, 2020
Photo credit 📸: Brandon Joseph Childs