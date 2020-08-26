Heavy flooding in northern Afghanistan has killed more than two dozen people and injured scores of others, as days of rain killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes in nearby Pakistan.The province called on the government to deliver aid and provide immediate support for workers digging through mud to reach those trapped.Summer often brings heavy rainfall in northern and eastern Afghanistan, leading to floods that leave hundreds dead every year, and another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi.Streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in Karachi on Tuesday, where the drainage and sewage systems are outdated.Troops, rescuers and volunteers from the radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik were seen evacuating people from inundated residential neighbourhoods in Karachi as some families waded through waist-high water. Hundreds of rain-affected people went to the houses of relatives in the country's largest city.According to the National Disaster Management Authority, troops using boats evacuated 300 people from rain-hit district of Dadu in Sindh province, while 1,245 people were evacuated from Karachi's rain-hit areas, where residents said they were still waiting for help.Scores of vehicles were seen submerged in water in Karachi.The rains are expected to continue this week, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month sent troops to help local authorities in pumping out rainwater from inundated residential areas.