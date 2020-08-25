The fire that since Friday affects the municipality of Garafia in La Palma, has forced the evacuation of 300 residents of the area.Footage released by the Military Emergencies Unit shows the work to extinguish the fire on Saturday night.The operation on Sunday involved around 400 ground troops supported by 11 airborne resources, including helicopters and large tanker planes.The fire, which is in a state of containment, has affected an area of 1,200 hectares of which 400 hectares of scrub and pine forest have been burned.The causes of the fire have yet to be determined.