floods
A torrential downpour on 21 August 2020 caused flooding in the city of Douala and surrounding areas of Littoral region in the south west of Cameroon.

In Douala, the country's economic capital, flooding swamped the city's roads and damaged bridges, causing widespread traffic disruption. The districts pf Makèpe Missokè, Bepanda and Mabanda were among the worst affected, according to media reports.

Flooding also caused widespread material damages, including to hundreds of homes. Samuel Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral region, told reporters that almost 900 families have been displaced due to the flooding.

The United Nations recently reported that heavy rainfall at the end of July caused rivers to overflow in Cameroon's Far North (Extrême-Nord) region, affecting over 5,000 people.



