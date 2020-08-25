In Douala, the country's economic capital, flooding swamped the city's roads and damaged bridges, causing widespread traffic disruption. The districts pf Makèpe Missokè, Bepanda and Mabanda were among the worst affected, according to media reports.
Flooding also caused widespread material damages, including to hundreds of homes. Samuel Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral region, told reporters that almost 900 families have been displaced due to the flooding.
The United Nations recently reported that heavy rainfall at the end of July caused rivers to overflow in Cameroon's Far North (Extrême-Nord) region, affecting over 5,000 people.
Social Media
A propos des inondation à Douala... C'est pas la blague! Soyez prudents! Si vous pouvez, restez chez vous! Si vous devez sortir prenez une pirogue! #Cameroun #team237 #inondation #PreventionRoutiere pic.twitter.com/M1SsEiWX6L— SmartTraffic CMR (@SmartTrafficCM) August 21, 2020
C'est à dire que les inondations de Douala hein... #Cameroun #team237 #inondation #PreventionRoutiere pic.twitter.com/7jdJRcsKZP— SmartTraffic CMR (@SmartTrafficCM) August 21, 2020
Grave Inondation à Douala ce matin. Voici à quoi ressemble la zone Makepe Missoke ce matin. 👇😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/8WaxqPiJW7— Caliste (@CDubrain) August 21, 2020