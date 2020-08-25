Chicken crosses the road with assistance


One person has died after heavy rainfall and flooding which has affected wide areas of northern Thailand since 20 August.

Thai Meteorological Department reports that Phrae, capital of Phrae Province, recorded almost 240mm of rain in 24 hours to 22 August 2020. The Yom river overflowed flooding areas of Muang and Sung Men districts in the province, while the Nan river broke its banks in Nan Province, where 1 person died.

Disaster authorities in Thailand report that flooding has affected 382 villages in 25 districts in the eight provinces of Nan, Phrae, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao, Uttaradit, Lamphun and Mae Hong Son.



Thousands of homes have been damaged, along with wide areas of crops. Almost 40,000 people have been affected and 1,065 people displaced. Heavy rainfall also triggered a landslide in Muang Mae Hong Son district of Mae Hong Son province.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said that "a monsoon trough over the northern and northeastern regions, coupled with a storm prevailing across the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand since August 20."

Earlier this month heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Sinlaku caused flooding in northern provinces including Nan , Nong Bua Lam Phu and Udon Thani.

