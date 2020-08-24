Verona, Vicenza and Padua hit by violent storm on Sunday night.

Veneto governor Luca Zaia has signed a 'state of crisis' order after the north Italian city of Verona was hit by a sudden storm on the evening of 23 August.Emergency services received over 220 call-outs, leading them to seek back-up from Venice and Rovigo, but there are no reports of injuries.The storm also caused significant damage to the provinces of Vicenza and Padua, and reportedly caused landslides in Cortina.In a Facebook post, Verona mayor Federico Sboarina spoke of "wind, water and hail of extraordinary proportions that have reduced the city to a battlefield. In ten minutes, Verona was hit with something equivalent to the Vaia storm," a reference to the October 2018 storm that devastated forests in north-east Italy.