"I share the sorrow of the families whose loved ones were killed on August 23 when Tropical Storm Laura passed through the country. I urge the population to respect the instructions of the authorities to protect themselves from the damage that these bad weather could cause."

Social Media

#TTLaura: Anpil lapli gentan tonbe plizyè kote nan peyi, sitou nan Lwès ak nan Sidès.



Sonje : dlo k ap desann PA JWE‼️#SezonSiklòn2020 #Laura pic.twitter.com/y5MlBEFWL8 — Pwoteksyon sivil (@Pwoteksyonsivil) August 23, 2020

Extreme flash flooding at Anse a Pitre river near the Haiti and Dominican Republic Border caused by #TTLaura pic.twitter.com/PUTr7bB3Nj — Luigi François (@francois_luigi) August 23, 2020

Reports of extreme flash flooding at Petion Ville near Rue Darguin in Haiti caused by #TTLaura pic.twitter.com/5Si4ZqJNz1 — Luigi François (@francois_luigi) August 23, 2020

Salto de Jimenoa tras el paso de la Tormenta Laura por suelo Dominicano #TormentaTropicalLaura @IFRC_es pic.twitter.com/6kkINIoUIf — Cruz Roja Dominicana (@crdominicana) August 23, 2020

Strong winds of up to 85 km/h and heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Laura have caused severe damage in Haiti and Dominican Republic, with at least 11 fatalities reported.to 22 August. Several rivers broke their banks. Some of the worst of the flooding was reported in the provinces of Santo Domingo and Distrito Nacional (Greater Santo Domingo).Four fatalities were reported as a result of either flood or wind damage. Around 1,000 people have evacuated their homes.In the neighbouring country of Haiti, authorities reported 5 fatalities in Sud-Est and Ouest departments. Later 2 further fatalities were reported.President Jovenel Moïse said in a statement:Civil Protection urged residents near the Artibonite River to evacuate their homes after flood gates of the Peligre Dam were opened.