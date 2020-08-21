© Sai gon Giai phong



Disaster authorities in Vietnam report that 7 people have died and 1 is still missing after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides.According to Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (DMA), heavy rain, flooding and landslides have caused damage in the provinces and cities of Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Phu Tho, Ha Giang, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Vinh Phuc, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Lai Chau, Cao Bang, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh., including Cai Chien in Quang Ninh Province, Cat Ba in Hai Phong and Thai Nguyen City. The heavy rain fall is associated with Tropical Storm Higos which made landfall in the southern Guangdong province of China on 19 August before moving towards Vietnam and Laos.In Vietnam, fatalities were reported in Vinh Phuc (2), Lao Cai (2), Son La (1), Lai Chau (1) and Thai Nguyen (1). One person is missing after being swept away by flood waters in Lao Cai.Initial damage assessments suggest over 1,000 homes have been damaged, with more than 550 of them in Yen Bai.