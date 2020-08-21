Society's Child
Report: Ship crash near Shanghai leaves 14 sailors missing
Washington Times
Fri, 21 Aug 2020 10:03 UTC
Three other crew members were rescued from the water after Thursday's pre-dawn collision between a vessel carrying 3,000 tons of gasoline and another loaded with gravel, according to the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration.
The collision occurred outside the mouth of the Yangtze River, a busy shipping lane.
As of Friday morning, "no missing persons have been found," the maritime agency said on its social media account.
The agency released a video showing fire crews dousing the smoldering tanker with water on Friday. The agency said the gravel carrier sank.
Specialized cleaning vessels were on the scene to contain possible fuel leaks but none were found, the agency said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- US military 'loses' two MQ-9 reaper drones over Idlib, Syria - sources claim 'electronic warfare' systems involved
- Uproar after Somali lawmaker presents bill to legalise child marriage
- Iran detains UAE ship and its crew after two fishermen killed, tensions run high amidst US brokered UAE-Israel deal
- France 'considers' making masks compulsory at work - UPDATE: French govt issues diktat ordering all to wear masks at work
- Report: Ship crash near Shanghai leaves 14 sailors missing
- Trump claims 'something is wrong' with Joe Biden
- Iran unveils two missiles named after military officials killed by US forces
- Russian doctors say Alexei Navalny wasn't poisoned, refuse transfer
- American Samoa 'hostage situation' & Rhode Island 'calamari ninja': Twitter loses it over DNC's virtual roll call
- Kremlin, WikiLeaks, hackers, trolls, you name it: US spies' OBSESSION with RT comes full circle in Senate report
- Melbourne: Authorities to use surveillance drones to catch people not wearing masks
- Dramatic time-lapse footage shows latest eruption of Mount Sinabung in Indonesia
- Best of the Web: The case for masks, school closings, & social isolation just collapsed!
- Deep M6.9 earthquake strikes Banda Sea off Indonesia
- Steve Bannon, 'We Build the Wall' organizers arrested, charged with defrauding donors UPDATES
- 'Directed by Epstein's ghost!?' Netflix film about '11yo twerking & exploring her femininity' bashed for 'promoting child porn'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- NASA investigating small air leak on International Space Station
- US military 'loses' two MQ-9 reaper drones over Idlib, Syria - sources claim 'electronic warfare' systems involved
- Iran detains UAE ship and its crew after two fishermen killed, tensions run high amidst US brokered UAE-Israel deal
- France 'considers' making masks compulsory at work - UPDATE: French govt issues diktat ordering all to wear masks at work
- Trump claims 'something is wrong' with Joe Biden
- Iran unveils two missiles named after military officials killed by US forces
- Russian doctors say Alexei Navalny wasn't poisoned, refuse transfer
- Kremlin, WikiLeaks, hackers, trolls, you name it: US spies' OBSESSION with RT comes full circle in Senate report
- Steve Bannon, 'We Build the Wall' organizers arrested, charged with defrauding donors UPDATES
- SOTT Focus: Must-watch Documentary: 'Pl@ndemic 2: Indoctornation' - UPDATE: Ben Swann Interviews Producer Mikki Willis
- President of Mali resigns and dissolves parliament after armed coup
- Biden 'is just lost,' says Obama's White House doctor
- How is the US election going to be any more legitimate than the 'rigged' Belarus vote?
- Obama At DNC: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't'
- Dems talk about treaties with Russia to spite Trump, but nothing will change without genuine goodwill, and they have none
- Lebanon's future: Pearl on the new Silk Road or zone of Dark Age chaos?
- Will Belarus become the next Banderastan?
- Long-delayed Afghan peace talks hit new obstacles - but president says all barriers now removed
- Is Belarus a color revolution? The real problem is that ANY protest these days may be
- Key Belarusian opposition leaders say they want friendly ties with Russia and promise not to dump 'union state' or defense pacts
- Russia denies military convoy is heading to Belarus, Lukashenko sends drones and missiles to western border as 'response to NATO activity'
- Uproar after Somali lawmaker presents bill to legalise child marriage
- Report: Ship crash near Shanghai leaves 14 sailors missing
- American Samoa 'hostage situation' & Rhode Island 'calamari ninja': Twitter loses it over DNC's virtual roll call
- Melbourne: Authorities to use surveillance drones to catch people not wearing masks
- Best of the Web: The case for masks, school closings, & social isolation just collapsed!
- 'Directed by Epstein's ghost!?' Netflix film about '11yo twerking & exploring her femininity' bashed for 'promoting child porn'
- Home-grown dictator: LA mayor cuts power to TikTok star Bryce Hall's home after massive parties
- 'We believe in law enforcement': Texas governor pledges to financially punish cities that attempt to defund the police
- Mexico interested in getting Russian COVID-19 vaccine
- Government insider claims DoD is prepping for loss of infrastructure due to climate change, podcast
- Michigan college puts students on campus arrest with mandatory Covid-19 tracking app, while staff get to leave
- Manhunt underway for attacker in Portland truck assault: police
- Goodyear Tires policy slideshow lauds leftist activism as 'acceptable,' deems conservative activism 'unacceptable' - UPDATE: Backpeddling ensues
- If you can't compete, cheat: Twitter's shadow-ban of RT & other state-linked media proves the US narrative doesn't measure up
- South Korea claims Covid-19 pandemic 'in full swing', yet practically no one is dying
- Sweden records highest death tally in 150 years in first six months of 2020 - put in perspective
- Huge protests swamp Belarus' capital demanding Lukashenko step down
- Video shows BLM mob beating white man unconscious after making him crash truck UPDATE: Manhunt underway for suspect
- Facebook removes hundreds of QAnon groups and pages
- Suspect in Berlin highway attack moved to psychiatric jail
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Europe's earliest bone tools found at Britain's Boxgrove "Horse Butchery Site"
- Humans have been making poison arrows for over 70,000 years
- Best of the Web: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967: A Forgotten Season of Riots and Urban Unrest Across America
- 8,000 years old fluted stone tools discovered in Arabia
- Nested 'DNA' of ancestor that mated with humans discovered
- Lithuania's alleged involvement in 2014 Ukraine Maidan coup
- Lost Viking waterway found in Orkney revealing Norse impact on local economy
- Atomic bombings at 75: John Pilger says another Hiroshima is coming - unless we stop it now
- NASA investigating small air leak on International Space Station
- Lower student grades due to smartphone usage says study
- Space rock turning into a comet observed for the first time
- Elephant shrew 'rediscovered' in Africa after 50 years
- Intriguing ripples revealed in slow-motion bubble collapse
- Moon is drifting away from Earth says NASA
- Cosmic rays and the weakening solar cycle
- Supernova may have caused mass extinction on Earth
- Binary companion of our Sun postulated by Harvard
- Project CHARIOT launched by DARPA to protect Big Tech profits
- Your phone can tell when you've been drinking!
- 'Time crystals' observed for the first time
- Massive, growing weak spot in Earth's magnetic field about to split in two says NASA
- Microplastic particles now discoverable in human organs
- A car-sized asteroid made the closest EVER Earth flyby - NASA 'didn't see it coming'
- NYT asks the obvious: What if 'herd immunity' is closer than scientists thought?
- 'Climate change' cause of woolly rhinoceros extinction 14,000 years ago - study
- GM crops: Experts debunk claims of success
- 99-million-year-old fossil shows how ants hunted
- Digital imaging pioneer Russell Kirsch, inventor of the pixel, dies at 91
- Dramatic time-lapse footage shows latest eruption of Mount Sinabung in Indonesia
- Deep M6.9 earthquake strikes Banda Sea off Indonesia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record long food lines and summer snow in China again
- Softball-size hailstones pummel Mankato, Kansas
- Hurricane Genevieve lashing Mexico's Baja with wind and rain
- Heavy rains flood parts of New Delhi, triggering chaos
- At least 14 dead, 16 missing in floods and landslides in Nepal
- Chongqing braces for worst flood in decades as China's Yangtze river sees record water flow - 8,660 sq km of arable land flooded
- EF-2 tornado causes 'significant damage' in DeLand, Florida
- Waterspout whipped onshore as tornado, downing trees and spooking South Florida residents
- 6 bottleneck whales dead in largest live stranding in the history of Ireland
- Storm Ellen causes widespread damage across Ireland
- Pilot killed as California wildfires rage after 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours
- Severe summer floods hit Nizwa, Oman
- Typhoon Higos lands in south China
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Death Valley and shakes Las Vegas - at least 8 reported there in 24 hours
- Satellite imagery shows devastation to US Midwest crops a week after derecho
- Snowfall in the middle of August hits south west Yunnan, China
- Twin shallow 6.8 & 6.9 magnitude earthquakes strike Indonesia
- Pine Gulch Fire grows to 87,209 acres - almost third-largest wildfire in Colorado history
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Study to assess whether babies born during lockdown are more likely to develop allergies
- Frontline nurse Erin Marie Olszewski speaks out about lethal Covid protocols
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, 500 million doses available by January
- Thousands of "flu" cases in Seattle this winter were actually Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- Man dies of bubonic plague in western Mongolia
- 'Mask mouth' is a seriously stinky side effect of wearing masks
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory - Why Not Both?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
Quote of the Day
No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings.
Recent Comments
Unfortunately anonymity and anonymous transactions create the environment that stimulates crime. Every time you create a new way to transact...
Good stuff! The more draconian they go the more people will wake up and PUSH BACK... these people in power are such a bunch of idiots lol, they...
Don't give me the bullshit narrative about people getting good jobs at a union.. Unions are the worst in fucking keeping out felons.. Also...
Having my life ruined for a cannabis charge in 1989 has placed me in the FUCK THE POLICE CAMP. $45 of cannabis... 30 years of minimum wage work...
“did not offer up the diagnosis he obtained from a medical professional” What an absolute moron of a writer! Well we got eyes and some sense,...