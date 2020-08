© The Electric Intifada



Could lose job

A pro-Israel lobbyist in Scotland may lose his teaching job over a series of anti-Semitic posts he has admitted making.Edward Sutherland is being investigated by the Scottish teaching regulator, The Daily Record reported on Sunday Sutherland is head of religious and moral education at the Belmont Academy in Ayr. A leading figure in the Confederation of Friends of Israel,Under the invented persona "Stevie Harrison,"by posting in 2018 that his "big nose is out out joint." Screenshots released by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) suggest that the lawyer - Matthew Berlow - may even have been in on the deception."Typical SPSC behaviour. Criminal," Berlow replied to one of the fraudulent postings by "Harrison."Berlow responded in an email to The Electronic Intifada that it was "not my intention to smear the SPSC."He also claimed that Sutherland's "posts were not anti-Semitic" according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's defintion But Sutherland's anti-Palestinian comrades are standing by him: "We're worried that he might end up losing his job," Sammy Stein, a fellow Confederation of Friends of Israel activist told The Daily Record.Stein said thatScottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign activist Mick Napier responded to the news saying it was "a disgrace" that Sutherland's group enjoys charitable status The Confederation of Friends of Israel has "an extensive record of publishing racist materials. The Scottish body charged with overseeing charities should revoke COFIS' charitable status immediately," he wrote. The Confederation of Friends of Israel and Belmont Academy did not reply to requests for comment.This is far from the first time Israeli and pro-Israeli groups have fabricated anti-Semitism In 2019, an investigation by The Electronic IntifadaThe culprits remain unknown.Being a "friend of Israel" in no way excludes one from the charge of anti-Semitism. On the contrary,And some of the world's worst contemporary anti-Semites