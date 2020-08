© University of Wisconsin's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies



Ways to help

The storm leveled fields of corn, damaged agricultural buildings and had wind gusts of 80-100 mph in some placesLast Monday, a derecho (widespread windstorm) sped through parts of the upper Midwest. We first wrote about this last Tuesday, after wind gusts in parts of Iowa reached and exceeded 100 miles-per-hour.The image at the top of the article shows brown scars, meaning that the blown-over crops are dying and are not coming back up. This is a devastating blow, partially because Iowa has led the U.S. in corn production for more than two decades in a row. For so many in the Midwest, this is their livelihood and with fall harvest not that far away.according to the Iowa Soybean Association . The damage is still being assessed, so it's not known exactly how much of the crop is destroyed.A lot of us know what it's like to have a derecho move through, as we had one in late June of 2012. Here are a few resources to help.If you know of any local efforts to help those dealing with the aftermath of the storm, please contact me so I can include that in this article. My information is listed here