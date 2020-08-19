Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, August 18, 2020
© Zhang Pengwan
In the middle of summer, unexpected snow blanketed the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The unusual snowfall results from the consecutive rain and decreased temperature. High altitude areas such as the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve has turned into a world of ice and snow.


Medusa snow rabbit in the world of snow.
© Zhang Pengwan
