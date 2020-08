© ALAMY



Environmentally conscious consumers who switch from cow's milk to soya milk may be doing harm to the rainforest because it is cleared to grow soya beans.Vast areas in South America, including in the Amazon , have been cleared to grow soya and demand for it continues to drive illegal deforestation.The study, in the Journal of Applied Animal Nutrition, concluded:Richard Young, policy director of the trust and one of the authors, said that the calculations did not take into account the impact of other types of feed given to British dairy cows, including palm kernel meal, which can come from plantations on recently deforested land. Milk from British dairy cows would, however, still cause much less deforestation per litre than soya milk when other feeds were included, he said.Patrick Holden, the trust's chief executive, said that the study "highlights the importance of grass, a crop ideally suited to our climate and the grazing animals that turn it into high-quality foods we can eat".Toni Vernelli, of the charity Veganuary, which encourages people to make a pledge to avoid animal products during the month of January, said that the study was wrong to suggest that cow's milk was more eco-friendly than soya milk."Most of the environmental impact of cow's milk comes from the cows themselves — in the methane they belch and fart out — not from the feed they eat," she said."A 2018 study by Oxford University showed that producing a glass of cow's milk results in almost three times more greenhouse gas emissions than any plant-based milk and it consumes nine times more land than any of the plant-based alternatives."Pasture-fed cows require even more land than those in intensive systems who are fed on soya, so from both a climate change and land-use perspective the [study's] claim lacks all credibility."