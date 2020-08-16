© DEM



Marine Fisheries found nearly 5,000 dead fish off of Bullocks Cove and Allen's Cove on Friday, the Department of Environmental Management said.The DEM responded to a report of two fish kills in West Barrington and across the bay in Warwick Friday morning.The fish covered about a 50-yard stretch of the beach, according to DEM Chief Public Affairs Officer Michael Healey.Healey said although they have not determined an official cause yet, they believe the deaths relate to low levels of dissolved oxygen (DO) in the bay due to the heatwave.He said what would have killed the fish is a deficiency of oxygen reaching the tissues of the body, known as hypoxia.The species found include:MenhadenMummichogStriped KillifishAmerican EalAtlantic SilversideNorthern KingfishSummer Flounder"With the sustained stretch of hot weather we've had, the bay likely has lower DO concentrations in certain areas," said Healey.