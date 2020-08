© Efeagro / José Manuel Vidal



So far this year, 360,000 agricultural hectares have been affected by inclement weather.

According to estimates by the Spanish Group of Combined Agricultural Insurance Entities (Agroseguro),The region of Castile-La Mancha has been particularly hit by these meteorological events, with the greatest damage being recorded in Campo de Calatrava and Montiel, in Ciudad Real, and in Albacete.In the case of Extremadura, a region also strongly affected, the greatest damage has been reported in the Las Vegas Altas region,In the case of the regions of Rioja Alta, in La Rioja, and La Ribera, in Navarre, a total of 2,000 hectares have been affected by two storms on different days.Hail has also hit Requena-Utiel, in the Region of Valencia, and the province of Cordoba, in Andalusia.Agroseguro said that the damage caused is covered by the agricultural insurance system and that experts have started visiting the affected plots.The province of Burgos is, for now, the one that has suffered the most damage from hail, with 35,000 hectares affected during 2020. At the same time, Zaragoza, Huesca, Palencia or Segovia have exceeded 20,000 hectares, while Cuenca, Guadalajara, La Rioja, Lleida or Soria report around 15,000 hectares hit.Source: efeagro.com