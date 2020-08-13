© Reuters/Carlos Barria



"I'm right there with you. If you value due process, free speech, not discriminating by skin color or gender, standing up for the rights of individuals and many more along these lines - the far left (and the complacent left) should be horrifying right now."

David Silverman, one of America's most prominent atheists, says he's so troubled by the Democratic Party's radical shift to the left and the mowing down of libertarian principles thatSilverman's face became a popular online meme after his 2011 stand-off with Bill O'Reilly on Fox News, in which he reacted with a particularly perplexed face to the host's "tide goes in, tide goes out" argument supposedly proving the existence of God.Silverman was president of thefrom 2010 to 2018 and authored the books I, Atheist and Fighting God. He was fired by the group in 2018, amid allegations of sexual assault, but not before raising the organization's profile by doing interviews on Fox News, organizing the Reason Rally in Washington, DC and posting anti-Christmas billboard ads around the country.For an atheist of Silverman's standing to even flirt with voting Republican - and for President Donald Trump, no less - is startling. A 2017 Baylor University study of religious voting trends found thataccording to survey director Paul Froese.Michael Trollan, founding chairman of Atheists for Liberty, agreed with Silverman on Twitter:Silverman replied, bringing up suchas "Defunding the police to dismantle an undefined 'systemic racism'? The scientific method is white? Believe all women," to ask, rhetorically, "What world is this? What left is this?"Trollan replied that he manned an atheist booth at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, where the "vast majority of conservatives were completely welcoming. Times have changed dramatically in the last five years," he added.Conservatives were just as happy to see Silverman's disgust over today's Democrat politics."Join us," said author and podcaster Jack Murphy, a former Democrat himself."He's facing the same decision I did when I was a registered Democrat for 30 years," Woods said.Several Twitter users agreed that they planned to vote Republican for the first time, citing similar concerns.My 96-year-old black grandmother had been a lifelong [Democrat], but she'll be voting red for the first time in her life come November," said a netizen with the account name A Notable Exception. "You aren't alone. There are many of us."Others tried to discourage Silverman from abandoning the Democrats, however."Don't be irrational," one tweet said. "I hate [Harris] too, but Trump is a far bigger danger.""This makes me so said,"[sic sad] said another. "I know many feel like you do. Four more years of the same from Trump is just untenable. Thinking about him being allowed to carry on with the damage he's already done makes me sick to my stomach."