Flood Forecast

The death tally from flood has reached 202 as the country recorded four more flood-related deaths on Wednesday.According to the Directorate General of Health Services, three people drowned in floodwater in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Gazipur districts while the rest died from snake-bite in Faridpur.According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the flood situation may improve in low-lying areas adjacent to Dhaka City Corporations in the next 24 hours till Thursday noon.In the morning, five rivers were flowing above their danger levels at six points across the country.The Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers were in rising trend which may continue the trend in the next 48 hours.On the other hand, the Ganges-Padma river was in falling trend, which may continue during the period.Besides, the Surma- Kushiyara rivers of Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region of the country were in rising trend and it may continue to rise in the next 24 hours.